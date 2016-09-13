RSS

Uncle Tupelo

localmusic_deadhorses.jpg.jpe

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage5623.jpe

The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more

Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage5623.jpe

Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music(University of Michigan P Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music ,Books more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Books 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES