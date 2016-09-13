RSS
Uncle Tupelo
Dead Horses Look to the Skies on ‘Cartoon Moon’
Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Atmosphere @ The Riverside Theater, Sept. 9
The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more
Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phantom Country
Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music(University of Michigan P Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music ,Books more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 4 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!