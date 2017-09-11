RSS

“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more

Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Comedy

Shakespearian family drama radiates from the tight studio theater stage of the Underground Collaborative as Voices Found Repertory presents The Life and Death of King John. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:52 PM Theater

Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM Performing Arts Weekly

This month Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents a program of seven entertainingly diverse shorts. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:04 PM Theater

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more

Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Theater

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Henrik Ibsen’s Enemy of the People was ahead of its time. The 1882 play concerns itself with a Dr. Stockmann who has discovered that a town’s baths are contaminated. They’re a threat to public health. He resolves to release his findings publicly.. more

Sep 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The New Black Fest and playwright Dominique Morisseau have commissioned five black women playwrights to write pieces that engage in subjects of black womanhood and social perceptions of black femininity. The resulting show is Untamed: Hair Bod.. more

Jun 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more

Apr 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

New York continues to be the New Yorkiest New York ever in Ordinary Days--a musical about New Yorkers in New York doing New York things that singles do in New Yorky ways while being... in New York ! All-In Productions will be staging a pro.. more

Dec 5, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM Dance

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more

Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In spite of some excellent work from various members of the ensemble, Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts 2015: Superheroes attempts a program of superhero-related shorts that largely fail. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:12 PM Theater

When it comes to stand-up comedy, there is a particular intangible "it" factor that some comics have and others simply don't. You can sense it in the nuances of a comic's act and their ability to transform the world around them into their own spe.. more

May 7, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

Pop music icon Jim Morrison had passed away in Paris in 1971. Found among his belongings were a set of recordings of poetry, spoken words and music made by Morrison largely in Los Angeles in 1969. Inspired by these “lost tapes,” playwright Jay .. more

May 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It takes a lot to make a big impression at Milwaukee Comedy Fest. There’s an overwhelming tidal wave of people who are working very, very hard to be very, very funny. Matt Griffo has managed the tricky business of being funny in a way that feels s.. more

Apr 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

