Underground Meats
Sharing the Feeling at Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan, a cozy restaurant in Bay View, is aptly named with its atmosphere of hospitality and shared family meals. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Bay View’s Vanguard of Sausage
The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Finding that Perfect Morel
Just like the highly anticipated morel mushroom after a long winter and the promise of what spring has to offer, farm-to-table enthusiasts and locavores were excited for one of Walker’s Point’s hottest new restaurants to open its doors this... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Allium Serves Wisconsin with a European Accent
The lovely building is an architectural gem from Milwaukee’s days as an outpost of European culture in the era of Cream City brick and beer barons. During the 1960s this discrete, East Side landmark housed the Avant-Garde Coffeehouse, which... more
Feb 17, 2014 6:33 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview