Nov 18, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener.. more
Nov 4, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Underpants With Theatre Unchained
TheatreUnchained opens the latest localproduction of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month.Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporarycomedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.T.. more
Nov 5, 2014 10:28 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Underpants
Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire. The Sunset Playhouse production stars James Donaldson as Theo, a conservative gentleman who is overly conscious of his standing in more
Sep 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunset Playhouse Finds Humor in Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’
Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire at the Sunset Playhouse. Michael Desper’s set comes together at pleasantly unexpected angles, and so does the cast.The modest, early-20th-ce more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Be A Part of Steve Martin's Underpants
Carl Sternheim could’ve been seen as sort of a German mutation of Oscar Wilde. His plays picked ever so gently at the moral sensibilities of an emerging middle class. A century or so ago, he wrote a Die Hose –a farce involving a woman seen in he.. more
Jul 15, 2010 11:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves with a 12:10 p.m. game this afternoon at Miller Park. more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
3 Penny Opera
Frequent Milwaukee stage bad guy Jeremy Welter plays the sociopathic Macheath in Off the Wall Theatre's production of the classic Kurt Weill/Bertolt Brecht musical 3Penny Opera. Welter is no stranger to villainous characters. In the recent ... more
Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee