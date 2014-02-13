RSS

The Understudy

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Theater

1618665_10152236899281103_1175976159_n.jpg.jpe

Feb 9, 2014 6:59 PM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more

Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Theater

Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Theater

