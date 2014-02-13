The Understudy
Milwaukee Chamber's Midwest Premiere
Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber’s Midwest Premiere
Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more
Feb 9, 2014 6:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Having Fun with Theater
The theater world loves nothing better than to poke fun at itself. Playwright Theresa Rebeck obligingly accommodates with current production, The Understudy more
Jan 22, 2014 2:32 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Art, Celebrity and Corruption
Theresa Rebeck’s comedies have made for some very memorable theater in the past. Milwaukee Chamber’s staging of Mauritius was sharp, clever and engrossing. Windfall Theatre’s production of Omnium Gatherum was well modulated with a great cas... more
Jan 17, 2014 3:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater