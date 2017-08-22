Uni-Fi Records

RSS

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the ci.. more

Sep 26, 2014 9:00 AM On Music

Seven storytellers of widely varying backgrounds will take the stage at Ex Fabula’s latest Spectacular event, all rising to the same challenge: to win over the audience with short, autobiographical stories, all told more

Dec 18, 2013 1:47 AM This Week in Milwaukee

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

Possessing as he does the kind of apparently effortless flow that belies the craft involved, Milwaukee rapper SPEAK Easy has, in many ways, chosen the perfect pseudonym. But if his adopted appellation gives the impression that he's not taki... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city’s hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

