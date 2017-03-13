RSS

Uniforms

25th.jpg.jpe

If the 1978 makeover for the Milwaukee Brewers was an effort to help the team form its own identity, the 1994 “rebranding" was part of the franchise’s fight for survival. 1993 had been an awful year for the team. Riding high after a surprise.. more

Mar 13, 2017 7:19 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

Adidas earlier announced that the Badgers would be wearing special uniforms for the Rose Bowl. Because they are the "away" team for the game, the Badgers will be wearing white jerseys.A jersey has been being sold at various outlets for the past 1.. more

Dec 30, 2011 6:42 PM More Sports

blogimage13540.jpe

Kevn Kinney can’t remember exactly when his band Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ last played his hometown of Milwaukee, but it was quite a while ago. It was probably ’96 or ’97, he says, possibly ’98, though that seems too rece more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7751.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES