Union Art Gallery
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Identity Check’
“Identity Check: Works in Contemporary Photography,” opening at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 27, explores the visual answers we give to the question “Who am I?” more
Feb 24, 2015 6:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
500 Words: Artist Panel with Keven Brunett, Kristin Thielking, and Joan Hall
Those of us who aren't reference librariansprimarily know D.A.R.E. as a drug use program aimed at kids just old enough tofeasibly get involved with drugs. If you do happen to be a reference librarianyou'll likely know DARE .. more
Sep 29, 2014 6:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UWM's Union Art Gallery Throws A Contemporary Look At Fiber
Integrating artists working in fiber artand an age old craft tradition comprise a current exhibition titled “Throw:Great Lengths of Innovation in Modern Quilting.” The University of WisconsinUnion Art Gallery presents seven artists wh.. more
Sep 30, 2012 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Peck School of the Arts Honors Alumni
UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action
Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
Celebrating Women Through Art at UW-Milwaukee
Thursday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. To celebrate the occasion, UW-Milwaukee continues to host events for its spring program titled “Heroines and Hellions.” The program involves numerous events illustrating the famous quot... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
