RSS

Union Pulse

blogimage8499.jpe

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann and her band will play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Nov. 11, the venue announced today. Reserved seat-tickets are $29.50, or $25 for Pabst eMembers through a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Aug. 8 at noon. Mann will ha.. more

Aug 3, 2012 2:15 PM On Music

Perhaps the longest currently running shorts program of its kind in Milwaukee, Pink Banana Theatre has sifted through all the submitted scripts and it’s all set to start looking for actors to fill them. Auditions for Pink Banana’s Higher Educati.. more

Feb 26, 2011 4:25 PM Theater

blogimage6486.jpe

Milwaukee's Union Pulse sounds like what country rock might have evolved into had it not b Love and Addiction ,CD Reviews more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES