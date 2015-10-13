Unions
Home Care Workers Fight for Their Rights
Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Republicans Overreach in Destructive Prevailing Wage Fight
Republicans picked a fight they didn’t need when some decided to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. The law, which sets a minimum wage for workers on large public construction projects, ensures that all workers on these projects are be... more
May 5, 2015 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Raising McWages
The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be more
Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
Palermo's Pizza Workers Strike
Palermo's Pizza, located on Canal Street in the heart of the revitalized Menomonee Valley, has been hailed as an urban... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Wisconsin Divided But Not Conquered
One unkind but perfectly understandable human reaction to the state's voters supporting a dishonest... more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Keeping Despair Alive
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Republican candidates for president leave a lot to be desired... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Happy Thanksgiving 2011
Thanksgiving dinner with Beth's parents was always the root canal of family holidays... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
GOP Just Stuck a Fork in the Middle Class
And it’s a wrap. After weeks of stalling, illegal maneuvers in the state Legislature, flat-out lies from the governor and his allies and near-historic numbers of protesters, Wisconsin Republicans stripped the middle class of their rights. Tha.. more
Mar 10, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Death of Compromise
Someone extremely intelligent—no one seems to know if it was a Democrat or Republican... more
Mar 3, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 23 Comments
Who's Creating Walker's Playbook?
If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 13 Comments
Yes, America Still Needs Unions
"There was once a need for unions, but they've outlived their purpose, more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Walker’s Renewed War on Workers
Just as he did as Milwaukee County executive, Scott Walker, now the governor, has chosen to bypass labor negotiations and include major wage and benefits concessions—and a drastic attack on long-standing principles of employee relations—in ... more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 64 Comments
Intestinal Craptitude
Editor’sNote: Well, he’s done it again. By now, we’re all used to Mr. Kumbalekphoning it in whilst writing his essay, but this week he’s literally,Art for Art's Sake more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 9 Comments