Directed by Amma Asante, a British filmmaker of West African heritage, A United Kingdom casts the story of an African heir to Botswana’s tribal monarchy falling in love with a white British woman in the mold of Hollywood romance, complete w... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:56 PM Film Reviews

When drummer Chris “Woody” Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning more

Oct 14, 2014 12:24 AM Music Feature

Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more

Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more

Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Album Reviews

