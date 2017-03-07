United Kingdom
For Love and Country in 'A United Kingdom'
Directed by Amma Asante, a British filmmaker of West African heritage, A United Kingdom casts the story of an African heir to Botswana’s tribal monarchy falling in love with a white British woman in the mold of Hollywood romance, complete w... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Bastille Rides ‘Pompeii’ to the Top
When drummer Chris “Woody” Wood joined singer/guitarist and main songwriter Dan Smith in what would become the band Bastille in 2010, he had reached a turning more
Oct 14, 2014 12:24 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
douBt
The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more
Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews