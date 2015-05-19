RSS

United Nations

twim_xavierrudd.jpg.jpe

Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more

May 19, 2015 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

unitednations.jpg.jpe

The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more

Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM News Features

blogimage10718.jpe

Following his two-decade journey from The Wallflowers to record-store discount bins everywhere, Jakob Dylan has quietly reinvented himself over two solo albums in the vain of Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen. 2008’s Seeing Things painted the ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES