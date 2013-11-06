RSS
United Sportsmen
The New John Doe Investigation
Very little is known about the new John Doe investigation that has emerged from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office and is being conducted by special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, a more
Nov 6, 2013 2:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Let the Free Market Promote Outdoor Sports
It’s been a messy few weeks for those involved in the highly controversial lifetime grant the state awarded to the United Sportsmen of Wisconsin Foundation more
Sep 25, 2013 1:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Dark, Scary DNR
Anyone who has ever spent time around a campfire in the woods while growing up remembers that eerie time in the dark of the night when someone quietly begins telling a really scary story more
Sep 9, 2013 6:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!