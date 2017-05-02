RSS
The Unity: The Unity (Steamhammer/SPV)
If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more
May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Larry Young In Paris: The ORTF Recordings (Resonance)
Among jazz’s freshest voices, Larry Young’s organ swam like a shadowy dolphin, unfurling McCoy Tyner-esque fourths for a more expansive, mysterious sound. The two-CD set, In Paris: The ORTF Recordings, includes two excellent tunes by trumpe... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:13 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
