RSS

University Of Illinois Press

bobmarleybook.jpg.jpe

music history, rock history, reggae, soul music, R&B, gospel music, musician biographies, Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History, Voyageur Press, Richie Unterberger, Don’t Give Your Heart to a Rambler: My Life with Jim... more

Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM Books

gmenandeggheads.jpg.jpe

John Rodden spends altogether too many words defending the existence of his slender book, Of G-Men and Eggheads: The FBI and the New York Intellectuals, which investigates FBI surveillance of three prominent midcentury intellectuals: Lionel... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:10 PM Books

alfredbester.jpg.jpe

Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM Books

americanfilmnoirihh.jpg.jpe

The boundaries of film noirremain contentious, especially when considering what to include in the canonand what to omit. Likewise, the end date for the genre’s “classic era.” Despitethe evidence of great noirs from the 19.. more

Jan 9, 2017 7:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

hgg_davidbowie.jpg.jpe

Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:15 PM Guides

pta.jpg.jpe

PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more

Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

bookreview_ledzeppelin.jpg.jpe

Cole Porter’s best songs achieved a perfect marriage of words and music, combining lyrical wit and sympathy with sophisticated harmonies, melodies and rhythms. The essays collected in A Cole Porter Companion get beyond the songwriter’s admi... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:08 PM Books

slapstickmodernismwide.jpg.jpe

Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

bookreview_mussolini.jpg.jpe

In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM Books

bookreviewconfederate.jpg.jpe

Part two of Roger Daniels’ magisterial examination of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, Franklin D. Roosevelt: The War Years, 1939-1945, recounts a familiar story. FDR cautiously inched the U.S. toward World War II by supporting the Weste... more

Jul 12, 2016 2:50 PM Books

lasseter.jpg.jpe

Jun 2, 2016 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

Apr 5, 2016 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

fredpohl.jpg.jpe

Jan 8, 2016 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

bernhardt.jpg.jpe

press.uillinois.edu

Dec 7, 2015 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

womenfilmhistory.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2015 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

orson.jpg.jpe

UI Press

Jul 9, 2015 5:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

bradbury ihh.jpg.jpe

UI

Jun 9, 2015 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_emirkusturica.jpg.jpe

EmirKusturica has shown the ability to adapt. He was one of the bright youngfilmmakers of Yugoslavia—and then there was no Yugoslavia. And even before hiscountry cracked apart, he was always living in multiple modes. Kusturicawas raised in Sar.. more

May 11, 2015 2:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihetehollywood_francisfordcoppola.jpg.jpe

Jeff Meene has found a new angle on one of the most remarkable filmmakers of his era. In Francis Ford Coppola (published by University of Illinois Press), Meene identifies Coppola as an especially prominent manifestation of the post-industrial, ne.. more

Jan 28, 2015 7:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

 OnJune 6, 1894 a motion picture was projected for the first time onto a screenfor public viewing, as opposed to the private peep-show experience. The publicwas small, the family and friends of inventor Charles Francis Jen.. more

Jun 11, 2014 4:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES