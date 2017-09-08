University Of Illinois Press
Reggae, Bluegrass and Soul
Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Of G-Men and Eggheads: The FBI and the New York Intellectuals (University of Illinois Press), by John Rodden
John Rodden spends altogether too many words defending the existence of his slender book, Of G-Men and Eggheads: The FBI and the New York Intellectuals, which investigates FBI surveillance of three prominent midcentury intellectuals: Lionel... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:10 PM David Luhrssen Books
Alfred Bester (University of Illinois Press), by Jad Smith
Although Alfred Bester wrote a batch of much admired science fiction stories and novels, including The Demolished Man (1952) and The Stars My Destination (1957), many within the genre viewed him as an outsider. In his compact biography, Alf... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Finding ‘50s Film Noir
The boundaries of film noirremain contentious, especially when considering what to include in the canonand what to omit. Likewise, the end date for the genre’s “classic era.” Despitethe evidence of great noirs from the 19.. more
Jan 9, 2017 7:18 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The 2016 Holiday Gift Guide
Music makes a great gift and has become more than a stocking stuffer, given the bulk of the career-spanning LP-CD box sets being released. This article canvasses some recently released CD-LP box sets as well as some newly published music-re... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Guides
Thinking About Paul Thomas Anderson
PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more
Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Listen to the Music
Cole Porter’s best songs achieved a perfect marriage of words and music, combining lyrical wit and sympathy with sophisticated harmonies, melodies and rhythms. The essays collected in A Cole Porter Companion get beyond the songwriter’s admi... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
Slapstick Modernism
Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France (University of Illinois Press) By Emanuele Sica
In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
Looking Back on America’s Past
Part two of Roger Daniels’ magisterial examination of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency, Franklin D. Roosevelt: The War Years, 1939-1945, recounts a familiar story. FDR cautiously inched the U.S. toward World War II by supporting the Weste... more
Jul 12, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Meet Mr. Pixar, John Lasseter
Jun 2, 2016 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hollywood in the Age of Anxiety
Apr 5, 2016 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Frederik Pohl, Master of Science Fiction
Jan 8, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Seeing Sarah Bernhardt
Dec 7, 2015 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lost Histories of Women in Film
Nov 18, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Magic World of Orson Welles
Jul 9, 2015 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ray Bradbury at the Movies
Jun 9, 2015 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'Emir Kusturica'
EmirKusturica has shown the ability to adapt. He was one of the bright youngfilmmakers of Yugoslavia—and then there was no Yugoslavia. And even before hiscountry cracked apart, he was always living in multiple modes. Kusturicawas raised in Sar.. more
May 11, 2015 2:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Francis Ford Coppola, Boss Man
Jeff Meene has found a new angle on one of the most remarkable filmmakers of his era. In Francis Ford Coppola (published by University of Illinois Press), Meene identifies Coppola as an especially prominent manifestation of the post-industrial, ne.. more
Jan 28, 2015 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Pioneer of Film and Television
OnJune 6, 1894 a motion picture was projected for the first time onto a screenfor public viewing, as opposed to the private peep-show experience. The publicwas small, the family and friends of inventor Charles Francis Jen.. more
Jun 11, 2014 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood