RSS

University Milwaukee Wisconsin

“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more

Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Visual Arts

blogimage905.jpe

The long-rumored cat is finally out of the bag: Summerfest has confirmed that Stone Temple Pilots will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on July 4. The stop is part of a 65-date tour the recently reunited band has announced, and hopefully it comes.. more

Apr 8, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage905.jpe

This afternoon at 1 p.m., the UWM Union Theatre hosts a free screening of Seachd: The Ina Seachd: The Inaccessible Pinnacle ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES