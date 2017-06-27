University Of Minnesota Press
So Famous and So Gay: The Fabulous Potency of Truman Capote and Gertrude Stein (University of Minnesota Press), by Jeff Solomon
In So Famous and So Gay: The Fabulous Potency of Truman Capote and Gertrude Stein, Jeff Solomon seeks to understand the work of Truman Capote and Gertrude Stein, and their popularity, by reference to a “queer aesthetic." more
Jun 27, 2017
First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Michael Schumacher
For defining the anguish of society’s outsiders with his 1955 poem “Howl," Allen Ginsberg became a characteristic voice of the Beat generation. First Thought: Conversations with Allen Ginsberg, edited by Michael Schumacher, collects 18 i... more
May 16, 2017
The Salvager: The Life of Captain Tom Reid on the Great Lakes (University of Minnesota Press), by Mary Frances Doner
Kenosha writer Michael Schumacher has become Wisconsin’s foremost historian of the Great Lakes. While doing research for a book, he came upon an obscure, long out of print title by Midwest author Mary Frances Doner (1893-1985)—The Salvager:... more
Apr 25, 2017
Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Rachel A. Bowser and Brian Croxall
Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more
Feb 14, 2017
Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jim Walsh
Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more
Nov 22, 2016
Berlin Replayed: The City on Film
Apr 14, 2016
Little Rascals or Little Racists?
Somepeople, especially the professional complainers of political correctness, havecalled “The Little Rascals” racist. In consequence, many episodes from thisseries of short movies from the 1930s have been shelved or censore.. more
Jan 21, 2016
Night and Fog
Aug 10, 2015
Kiss the Blood off my Hands
Oneof the pleasures of Kiss the Blood Off My Hands: On Classic Film Noir (published by University of Minnesota Press) is Philippa Gates’ essay, “TheFemale Detective in Film Noir.” The Canadian film studies professor sets out torevise assump.. more
Nov 25, 2014
Japan’s Animation Master
Japanese cartoons, or manga, are the primarysource for that nation’s distinctive genre of animated film, anime. Edited byFrenchy Lunning, Tezuka’s Manga Life (University of Minnesota Press) is an essay collection on the work of th.. more
May 7, 2014
The Man Behind Rock Hudson
Hollywood’sinfamous casting couch wasn’t just for actresses. Some actors advanced along thesame route via the industry’s influential, closeted gays. Long timeentertainment journalist Robert Hofler, in his tell-all The Man Who Inve.. more
Apr 7, 2014
Radical Sight Lines
Anime,the distinctly Japanese genre of animation, is inherently subversive. Notnecessarily by supporting any particular ideology but for undermining theCartesian philosophy and aesthetics that insists upon dividing the world intwo.. more
Mar 20, 2013
Pictures of the Cosmos
Theyare beautiful, those images of the cosmos produced from photos taken from theorbiting Hubble Telescope. And those brightly colored pictures of spiralinggalaxies against the expanse of infinity have permeated popular consciousne.. more
Dec 21, 2012
Herzog’s Furious Reality
Manyfilm buffs consider Werner Herzog as a ‘70s art house director who moved intodocumentaries during the past 15 years, but as Eric Ames reminds us, Herzogmade documentaries from the start. Ames’ book, Ferocious Reality: Docum.. more
Nov 13, 2012
Fool for Hollywood
F.Scott Fitzgerald was one of 20th century America’s great writers andlike many important authors of his era, he tried his hand in Hollywood. ScottDonaldson’s biography F. Scott Fitzgerald: Fool for Love is concerned chieflywith the.. more
Oct 8, 2012
Cold War Hollywood
<p> When J. Edgar Hoover ran the FBI, every American who was anyone was under surveillance, and in Hollywood, the bureau maintained files on directors, screenwriters, actors and others and recruited a network of informants who fed the hungry age.. more
Aug 24, 2012
West of Center: Art and the Counterculture Experiment in America, 1965-1977 (University of Minnesota Press), ed. by Elissa Auther and Adam Lerner
Much of the art history of the 1960s focuses on New York, especially Andy Warhol and other proponents of Pop Art as well as Fluxus and other trends toward performance. As West of Center reminds us, the myopic focus needs to be expanded to i... more
Mar 6, 2012
Record of Murder
<p> Bits and pieces of Eva Braun's home movies have shown up in documentaries on the Third Reich, notably in Philippe Mora's recent Swastika, but Hitler's mistress wasn't the only German during the period with a camera. The existence of such amat.. more
Jan 17, 2012
Marlene Dietrich's Life and Legend
Marlene Dietrich is remembered in various ways. World War II buffs know her for singing the international hit of those years, “Lili Marlene,” that touched a chord among lonely soldiers the world over. TCM fans who have seen Dietrich scattered.. more
May 12, 2011
Shopping to Save the World?
Can compassion be generated through consumption? That’s the scheme behind Product RED, the celebrity-powered AIDS fundraiser starring Bono with a supporting cast of Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio and oth.. more
Apr 26, 2011