University Of Texas Press

Although his name will promptfew nods of recognition, Warren Skaaren helped write many of the top grossingmovies of the 1980s, including Top Gun , Batman , Beetlejuice and Beverly HillsCop II . Before his death in 1991, he was.. more

Jun 1, 2017 1:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Ba’th Party began in the 1940s as a pan-Arab socialist movement but in Iraq, after 1968, it became a tool for Saddam Hussein’s one-man rule. For The Ba’thification of Iraq: Saddam Hussein’s Totalitarianism, Aaron M. Faust examined a cro... more

May 3, 2016 1:07 PM Books

Everynow and then, a book can change the way we think about the past. IndependentStardom: Freelance Women in the Hollywood Studio System (published byUniversity of Texas Press) tells a story that can shift perspectives on how.. more

Jan 29, 2016 2:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

Lynne Adele and Bruce Lee Webb’s As Above So Below: Art of the American Fraternal Society, 1850-1930 examines a little known aspect of America’s proliferation of Masonic and quasi-Masonic orders: fraternal folk art. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:37 PM Books

utpress.utexas.edu

Gatheringcritical kudos along with fistsful of dollars (and euros and yens), Guillermodel Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu led the wave offilmmakers that poured out of Mexico around the turn of the millenni.. more

Dec 10, 2015 2:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

utpress.utexas.edu

Nov 4, 2015 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jun 4, 2015 7:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sep 26, 2014 8:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

 “Is the U.S. is anempire?” Camilla Fojas asks in her book, Islandsof Empire: Pop Culture and U.S. Power (University of Texas Press). Sheanswers with Miami Vice , the film andthe TV series that depicted the U.S. as the policema.. more

Jul 27, 2014 12:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Earlier this year, while reading a biography ofdirector Paul Thomas Anderson ( Magnolia ),it struck me: the indie film explosion that brought Anderson, Quentin Tarantinoand Steven Soderbergh to the fore is already history—a.. more

Apr 26, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more

Mar 27, 2014 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Dressedin flowing Bedouin robes, Rudolph Valentino, the swarthy Italian star of silentHollywood, prepared to deflower the virginal English heroine of The Sheik (1921). Kansas City censors banned the film for its rape scene, yet the m.. more

Jan 2, 2013 2:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Aside from brief appearances at film festivals and art houses, Israeli films are seldom seen in the U.S. The recent book Israeli Cinema: Identities in Motion (published by University of Texas Press) gives a good sense for what we\'ve been missing... more

Oct 10, 2011 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more

Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee is known for our beer, our manufacturing might, our motorcycles and, most recently, for our water industry.But a theme running through those industries is our creativity, built on generations of skilled, hardworking artisans and c... more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With the notable exception of Robin Williams during his A Night at the Met period, few comedians have pulled off Hawaiian shirts. For Gabriel Iglesias, though, those aloha shirts are more of a practical choice than a fashion more

Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At the conclusion of a world premiere performance of a new work on May 7, 1824, in Vienna’s Hoftheater, the composer stood silently facing away from the audience as they applauded and cheered. It was the greatest public success of his caree... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their series against the Cinncinatti Reds with a 1:10 p.m. game this afternoon at Miller Park. more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

