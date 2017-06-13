University Of Wisconsin-Milwauke

RSS

An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM News Features

The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more

May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Around MKE

On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Frankie Flood joins imagination, materials and skill with an eye simultaneously on utility and visual interest in his Cardinal Stritch exhibit, “Digital Craft: Redesign, Remake, Reimagine.” more

Feb 24, 2015 6:19 PM Visual Arts

There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more

Jan 31, 2015 11:08 PM Visual Arts

It's not likeyou need another reason to love UWM'sStudent Union. Union Theater - the single screen on which, five or six nights aweek, you can see movies - free and good movies.There's also the 8th Note Coffee House, where.. more

Oct 13, 2014 9:48 PM Visual Arts

A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more

May 15, 2013 9:39 PM Visual Arts

May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Visual Arts

When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM Film Clips

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more

Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Visual Arts

 Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more

Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

ART TALK: WALKER'S POINT CENTER FOR THE ART INSPIRES “QUIET” Twelve noon and time to take a lunch break from installing the new that recently arrived at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WCPA).  The two artists and curator for the  WPC.. more

Jul 28, 2011 11:48 AM Visual Arts

Venetia Dale recently opened the exhibition “Objects for Objects: Work by Venetia Dale” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The young artist also teaches metalsmithing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where surprisingly mos.. more

Jul 13, 2011 7:55 PM Visual Arts

On a beautiful July evening, art patrons filled the main hall at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The French doors were wide open to the brick courtyard overlooking the hill to the garden below. However, the primary attraction for.. more

Jul 8, 2011 3:10 PM Visual Arts

On any given day in Milwaukee there will often be small venues that showcase fresh interpretations of great art. Such is the case in the exhibition “Picasso” currently on display at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (UWM) Art Histor.. more

Jun 18, 2011 11:54 AM Visual Arts

Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more

Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Visual Arts

In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

