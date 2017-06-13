University Of Wisconsin-Milwauke
Community-Driven Urban Design
An appreciation of Larry Witzling’s contributions to urban design in Milwaukee. more
Jun 13, 2017 4:57 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features
Art Marries Technology at UWM’s Peck School
The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part II
There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more
Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Student-Artists Exhibit Works Around Milwaukee
As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more
May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Kenilworth Open Studios
On Saturday, April 18, Prospect Avenue’s Kenilworth Building will open its doors to the public for its annual family friendly, interactive show-and-tell event, Kenilworth Open Studios. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:01 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Frankie Flood and Utility of Design
Frankie Flood joins imagination, materials and skill with an eye simultaneously on utility and visual interest in his Cardinal Stritch exhibit, “Digital Craft: Redesign, Remake, Reimagine.” more
Feb 24, 2015 6:19 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Magic and Photography: Carol Golemboski Lecture @ Peck School
There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more
Jan 31, 2015 11:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Crossing Over 2014 @ Union Gallery
It's not likeyou need another reason to love UWM'sStudent Union. Union Theater - the single screen on which, five or six nights aweek, you can see movies - free and good movies.There's also the 8th Note Coffee House, where.. more
Oct 13, 2014 9:48 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
UWM's "Fragments of Faith" Challenges the Sacred
A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more
May 15, 2013 9:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Immigration Carves Out Lives In America At Latino Arts
May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Film Clips: Feb. 5
When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2011 Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individuals Exhibition: Sonja Thomsen
Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more
Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Chamber Music Milwaukee, Arcas Quartet Deserve Recognition
For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Walker's Point Center for the Art Inspires "Quiet"
ART TALK: WALKER'S POINT CENTER FOR THE ART INSPIRES “QUIET” Twelve noon and time to take a lunch break from installing the new that recently arrived at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WCPA). The two artists and curator for the WPC.. more
Jul 28, 2011 11:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Venetia Dale @ Villa Terrace
Venetia Dale recently opened the exhibition “Objects for Objects: Work by Venetia Dale” at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The young artist also teaches metalsmithing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where surprisingly mos.. more
Jul 13, 2011 7:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Venetia Dale @ Villa Terrace
On a beautiful July evening, art patrons filled the main hall at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. The French doors were wide open to the brick courtyard overlooking the hill to the garden below. However, the primary attraction for.. more
Jul 8, 2011 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Picasso @ The University of Wisconsin Milwaukee
On any given day in Milwaukee there will often be small venues that showcase fresh interpretations of great art. Such is the case in the exhibition “Picasso” currently on display at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (UWM) Art Histor.. more
Jun 18, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Conversation with Tom Uttech @ Tory Folliard Gallery
Saturday, February 12, the Historic Third Ward's Tory Folliard Gallery presented the exhibition "Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations." Uttech displayed approximately two dozen new paintings and prints of his beloved Canadian and Wisconsin N.. more
Mar 1, 2011 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Walker Undermines High-Speed Rail
In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments