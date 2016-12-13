University Of Wisconsin Press
Agents of Terror: Ordinary Men and Extraordinary Violence in Stalin’s Secret Police (University of Wisconsin Press), by Alexander Vatlin
While conducting research in Soviet-era archives, Alexander Vatlin, history professor at Moscow State University, discovered secret police records from the worst years of Stalin’s purges, 1937-1938. Agents of Terror: Ordinary Men and Extrao... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
Thinking About Anna Karenina
Overa dozen movies have been made from Tolstoy’s epochal novel Anna Karenina. Atleast one managed to have a happy ending; most were as forgettable as the mostrecent adaptation, director Joe Wright’s 2012 version, which resem.. more
Nov 11, 2016 5:02 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Invisible Jewish Budapest: Metropolitan Culture at the Fin de Siècle (University of Wisconsin Press), by Mary Gluck
The Invisible Jewish Budapest: Metropolitan Culture at the Fin de Siècle by Mary Gluck is a thoroughly readable exploration of the particular forms modernity assumed under Jewish influence in Hungary’s fin de siècle capital, in those years ... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
George Stevens, Giant of Hollywood
Oct 22, 2015 8:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alan Lomax in Wisconsin?
AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more
Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The King and Who?
Aug 27, 2014 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Poetry of Filmmaking
Most filmmakers are prosaic, telling stories instraightforward cinematic language. Every now and then a poet emerges, creatingvivid images that convey a deeper reality through the medium of moviemaking.Sergei Parajanov was .. more
Nov 13, 2013 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Worse than the Devil: Anarchists, Clarence Darrow and Justice in a Time of Terror (University of Wisconsin Press), by Dean A. Strang
The bomb that tore through a Milwaukee police station in 1917, killing 10, coincided with the trial of 11 Italian immigrants from Bay View, accused anarchists, on unrelated charges. As Marquette University law professor Dean more
Apr 26, 2013 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
Red Luis Bunuel
<p> Luis Bunuel's reputation as a director stands on a pair of Surrealist collaborations with Salvador Dali, <em>An Andalusian</em> <em>Dog</em> (1928) and <em>The Golden Age </em>(1930), and such later art house triumphs as <em>Belle de Jour</em.. more
Jan 21, 2012 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sláinte: New Year's Eve
Imagine this: No lines, no outrageous cover charges, none of the typical NYE drama - just an amazing party to ring in the New Year! That's what Blackthorn Pub and Grill is planning for this New Year's Eve! Live performances by U2Zoo, (a Mi... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities... more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jaill w/ Pizazz and The Sugar Stems @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It is the rare band that can transition from basements and small clubs to a vast space such as the Turner Hall Ballroom, bring in much of their usual crowd and still play an easy-breezy show. Jaill, the much-buzzed-about local psych-pop qua... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Red Jumpsuit Apparatus w/ Fit For Rivals and Little Saint Anything
If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape more
Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Street Seen: The Psychological Gesture in American Photography
World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
APT’s ‘Long Day’s Journey into Night’
Chronicling the family of James Tyrone Sr. (Kenneth Albers), a former stage actor who now Long Day's Journey into Night ,Theater more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee