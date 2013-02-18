University Of Wisconsin-Stevens
Woodland Pattern Presents Never Exhibited Kingsbury Drawings
Before the exhibit closes on February 28, visit WoodlandPattern Book Center on East Locust. Their current exhibition “Anne Kingsbury A PersonalOdyssey: Drawings from the 1960’s & Woodcut Self-Portraits” features neverbefore shown pen and ink.. more
Feb 18, 2013 1:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
PARADISE FOUND IN ART BOOKS AT WOODLAND PATTERN
For those whoappreciate photography, poetry and book art, Wisconsin artist and independentprinter Caren Heft features an exquisite display of her art at Woodland PatternBook Center. The exhibition “Paradise in the Smallest Thing” presen.. more
Sep 22, 2012 11:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Fourth Kind
The FourthKind’s pseudo-documentary setup seems very Blair Witch and rather unneces The Fourth Kind ,Film more
Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews