University
528742251
Remembering the Influence of ‘Rubber Soul’
In This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul Fifty Years On, New York musician-writer John Kruth recounts the heady excitement of the time during the making of The Beatles milestone album, Rubber Soul (1965). The book is writt... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
History Comes to Life
A broad history comes to life in Europe and the Islamic World: A History, written by three distinguished scholars: John Tolan, Gilles Veinstein and Henry Laurens. This captivating and groundbreaking work sheds light on the shared roots of I... more
Feb 21, 2013 5:25 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Cardinal Stritch Displays Baylor Family Legacy
Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more
Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rosin Documents ‘The Rise of Women’
Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Karen Cries on the Bus
The protagonist, Karen, forces back tears as the city rolls by through the smudgy... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Compelling Cast Boosts UWM's 'Nature of Mutation'
UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching “intelligent design” as part of its curriculum... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UWM's John Gleeson Speaks Up for Irish
John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Celebrating Women Through Art at UW-Milwaukee
Thursday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. To celebrate the occasion, UW-Milwaukee continues to host events for its spring program titled “Heroines and Hellions.” The program involves numerous events illustrating the famous quot... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts