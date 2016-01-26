RSS

In This Bird Has Flown: The Enduring Beauty of Rubber Soul Fifty Years On, New York musician-writer John Kruth recounts the heady excitement of the time during the making of The Beatles milestone album, Rubber Soul (1965). The book is writt... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:04 PM Books

A broad history comes to life in Europe and the Islamic World: A History, written by three distinguished scholars: John Tolan, Gilles Veinstein and Henry Laurens. This captivating and groundbreaking work sheds light on the shared roots of I... more

Feb 21, 2013 5:25 PM Books

Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more

Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Visual Arts

Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Books

Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The protagonist, Karen, forces back tears as the city rolls by through the smudgy... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching “intelligent design” as part of its curriculum... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

John Gleeson believes in the Irish language. “The language contains, as Joyce said, the conscience, memory... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Thursday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. To celebrate the occasion, UW-Milwaukee continues to host events for its spring program titled “Heroines and Hellions.” The program involves numerous events illustrating the famous quot... more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

