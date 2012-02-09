RSS

Uniwatch

For a rather small school, Marquette has long made waves in the uniform community with some of their outlandish looks. From sporting vertical striping down one side, to a bumble bee look. to camo long before camo was cool,to the powder blues that .. more

Feb 9, 2012 3:50 AM More Sports

blogimage7920.jpe

All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, but the Chicago Afrobeat Project is particularly beholden to his legacy. The group’s recent album, (A) Move to Silent Unrest, even features cover art painted by G. Lemi, the artis... more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7733.jpe

With 'Cause I Sez So, the Dolls' second act is well under way, thumbing its nose at F. Sco 'Cause I Sez So ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

<p>I suppose it was inevitable the minute Oregon won the Pac-12 and it was decided they would play in the Rose Bowl that Nike would take this opportunity of a national stage to introduce some awful, vomit-inducing unis.</p> <p>Those unis were i.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES