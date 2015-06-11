RSS

Unlooped Music Series Hosts Cros

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, with summer concert season upon us, we're joined by one of the city's most seasoned promoters: Shank Hall's Peter Jest. He clears up so.. more

Jun 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

vgad_pressurecast+81.jpg.jpe

Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more

Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage11725.jpe

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. Each month, the event pairs a DJ, more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11704.jpe

The new monthly music series Unlooped was born of a feverish conversation between two Milwaukee electronic music enthusiasts, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG), a DJ for WMSE and half of the electronic duo Signa... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES