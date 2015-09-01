RSS

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

With 1978’s Here, My Dear, Marvin Gaye found himself in an unusual and unhappy legal position. Not only had his marriage to Anna Gordy, sister of Motown head Berry Gordy, just dramatically implo,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 12:59 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more

Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

It's been a while since Radio Milwaukee DJ Tarik Moody has put together a program for his Unlooped project, but this spring Unlooped returns with its most ambitious bill yet. Curated by Moody, "Unlooped Presents: Marvin Gaye," the latest offering .. more

Jan 7, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

Tarik Moody doesn’t have much regard for genre boundaries. As a DJ for 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Moody spins a little bit of everything, and as a principal behind the concert series Unlooped, he delights in having local indie-rock more

Feb 26, 2013 9:13 PM Local Music

A six-piece band of local musicians honored the late hip-hop producer J Dilla Saturday night at the Stonefly Brewery with a 40-minute electro-classical tribute set as part of the Unlooped music series. For those who weren't able to attend (includ.. more

Sep 19, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

Last year two local electronic music enthusiasts, Tarik Moody of Radio Milwaukee and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG) of WMSE, created one of the city's most ambitious music series: Unlooped, a monthly event that paired electronic artists with unlike.. more

Sep 8, 2011 5:44 PM On Music

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the pantheon of baseball, it’s the players who receive all the glory, but that doesn’t mean that umpires don’t also have great stories of their own. Jim Cryns’ documentary Bruce Froemming and Life on the Diamond profile F more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The first MTV host to find big-screen stardom, Pauly Shore was ubiquitous throughout the early and mid-’90s, lending variations of his stoned and aloof Generation X slacker persona to the movies Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury... more

Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pere Marquette Park’s Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues its surprisingly worldly 2009 schedule tonight with a performance from Brother, a New York Celtic jam-rock trio that finds as much inspiration in bands like U2 and... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

