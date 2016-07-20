RSS

Unplugged

harrysydney.jpg.jpe

As a special edition of the long-running Poets Monday series, on August 1at 8 p.m. at Linneman’s RiverwestInn (1001 E. Locust St.) will host former Green Bay Packer and founder of mentoringnonprofit My Brother’s Keeper, Harry M. Sydney III, as w.. more

Jul 20, 2016 7:37 PM Around MKE

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM Books

blogimage12945.jpe

John McLaughlin’s jazz-fusion has always been measured with the mile markers of his inner journey, and To the One is no different. The new CD, released in April, is reflective of the time in 1964 when the guitarist first heard John Coltrane... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

I­'m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world,ain'a? So listen, sorr The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,Art for Art's Sake more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments

blogimage170.jpe

Unplugged In New York, RevisitedWhat the DVD outtakes tell us about NirvanaThis summer, I wrote a blog post begging for a deluxe edition of Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York, and my wish came true (mostly). Last week, Geffen finally released .. more

Nov 29, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES