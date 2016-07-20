Unplugged
Former Green Bay Packer to Speak at Linneman’s Show
As a special edition of the long-running Poets Monday series, on August 1at 8 p.m. at Linneman’s RiverwestInn (1001 E. Locust St.) will host former Green Bay Packer and founder of mentoringnonprofit My Brother’s Keeper, Harry M. Sydney III, as w.. more
Jul 20, 2016 7:37 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Song of the Survivor
Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
John McLaughlin and The 4th Dimension
John McLaughlin’s jazz-fusion has always been measured with the mile markers of his inner journey, and To the One is no different. The new CD, released in April, is reflective of the time in 1964 when the guitarist first heard John Coltrane... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
ART KUMBALEK
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world,ain'a? So listen, sorr The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,Art for Art's Sake more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
Unplugged In New York, Revisited
Unplugged In New York, RevisitedWhat the DVD outtakes tell us about NirvanaThis summer, I wrote a blog post begging for a deluxe edition of Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York, and my wish came true (mostly). Last week, Geffen finally released .. more
Nov 29, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music