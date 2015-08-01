Unrehearsed Mke

RSS

It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more

Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

In a recent OffThe Cuff interview,Hal Rammel waxed optimistic about the future of improvised music in Milwaukee:“There has been an explosion of interest and activity in the past few yearsthat puts Milwaukee on par with Chicago.” June alo.. more

Jun 19, 2015 4:51 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

As the adage goes, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and road construction. The noise, delays and labyrinthine detours can be inconvenient, but our road hassles are nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with back in th... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Undoubtedly, the 2004 communiqués of torture and detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib prison are still among the most infamous of the war in Iraq. Shocking photographs involving American GIs and Iraqi prisoners wiped away the last vestiges of hope ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

