Unrehearsed Shakespeare
Kids Doing Shakespeare Unrehearsed
An old (now retired) theater critic for the Milwaukee daily once lamented that people who weren’t specifically trained to be Shakespearian professionals were allowed to perform for audiences. I might have some of the specifics of his opinion wro.. more
Sep 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater RED’s Unrehearsed Twelfth Night
Viola is shipwrecked without a rehearsal as Theater RED presents a staging of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night performed entirely without rehearsals. The show will be staged for one night only. With no rehearsals and only one performance, t.. more
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
IN:SITE’s Temporary Artwork ‘On and Off Capitol’
Capitol Drive, which stretches from Lake Michigan’s shores to the western suburbs of Pewaukee, almost resembles a timeline for Milwaukee history with its variety of architectural styles, cultures and neighborhoods. IN:SITE, an arts organiza... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Richard Thompson
While most rock artists of the 1960s faded to mediocre long ago, Richard Thompson remains vital. A batch of new songs recorded on tour, Dream Attic recapitulates many familiar elements of his sound without succumbing to redundancy. Echoes o... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews