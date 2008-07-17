Unretirement
Shut up, Brett Favre
OK, ever since this "story" broke a few weeks ago, I have felt verylonely over here on the "what an ass" train. It's nice to see that somepeople have finally realized that "the gunslinger" and "Green Bay'shero" is acting like a complete and utt.. more
Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Breaking Favre News
Favre seeks unconditional release from Packers, sources say By Chris MortensenESPN.com (Archive) HATTIESBURG, Miss -- Three days after a conference call with Green Bay Packers team officials on Tuesday in which quarterback Brett Favre em.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
We interupt your CC for a quick Favre hit
Gene Wojciechowski over at ESPN.com is advocating a Packer's shareholder coup in favor of bringing back Favre. There are a lot of pot-shots and name-calling, including this tidbit: It all makes sense until you ask a simple, ess.. more
Jul 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The SXSW Shuffle
“Sorry,” she shrugged. “I don’t actually workhere.” Althoug The New York Times’ ,Cover Story more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
A Library of Art
Judgingbytheir handmade covers, the 95 pieces of book art presented at MountM Muses ,Art more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pink Martini
With a delivery somewhere between Ani DiFranco and Leslie Feist, only more sultry, chante Hey Eugene! ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee