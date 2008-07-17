RSS

Unretirement

OK, ever since this "story" broke a few weeks ago, I have felt verylonely over here on the "what an ass" train. It's nice to see that somepeople have finally realized that "the gunslinger" and "Green Bay'shero" is acting like a complete and utt.. more

Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Favre seeks unconditional release from Packers, sources say By Chris MortensenESPN.com (Archive) HATTIESBURG, Miss -- Three days after a conference call with Green Bay Packers team officials on Tuesday in which quarterback Brett Favre em.. more

Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Gene Wojciechowski over at ESPN.com is advocating a Packer's shareholder coup in favor of bringing back Favre. There are a lot of pot-shots and name-calling, including this tidbit: It all makes sense until you ask a simple, ess.. more

Jul 7, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1278.jpe

“Sorry,” she shrugged. “I don’t actually workhere.” Althoug The New York Times’ ,Cover Story more

Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1291.jpe

Judgingbytheir handmade covers, the 95 pieces of book art presented at MountM Muses ,Art more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1254.jpe

With a delivery somewhere between Ani DiFranco and Leslie Feist, only more sultry, chante Hey Eugene! ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES