Unseen Architecture

Bay View residents have been awaiting this news for years: On Thursday, May 8, the neighborhood will finally welcome an off-leash dog park. The new dog exercise area at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street will open with a 4:30 p.m. “leash-cut.. more

May 5, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

 Normally, right-wing spieler Charlie Sykesfocuses his selective ire on such targets as Obamacare and that by-now largelymythic hobgoblin, the “liberal media.” But for The New World Horror , Sykes tried on his film critic’.. more

Apr 24, 2014 4:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Traffic stops. The bridge goes up. Boats pass by. The bridge goes down. traffic resumes. Southshore Connecting Caring Communities and UWM's Department of Theatre in the Peck School of the Arts are teaming-up to do this with people. That is to s.. more

Apr 17, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

herb kohl bucks.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more

Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Taken out of a far more natural (and, arguably its original) cultural context in Koushun Takami's Battle Royale, Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games comes across as more than a bit of a parody of itself. And now from the people who brought the worl.. more

Sep 30, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Uprooted Theatre's Dennis F. Johnson will welcome Broadway performer Chelsea Packard to the Next Act Theatre space next month. Her autobiographical Story of My Life features selections from musicals she has perfumed in over the course of her care.. more

Jul 22, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Nearly half a decade ago, East Coast playwright Liz Duffy Adams debuted a comedy about Aphra Behn--a 17th century british poet, playwright and literary figure who had also worked as a political spy for the British government. The life of such .. more

Jun 4, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Once again, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre returns to the written work of area high school students as it stages The Young Playwrights Festival  later this month. There shorts are staged on a single program. They are the product of collaboration .. more

Mar 8, 2013 12:00 PM Theater

 AngLee’s victory as Best Director was something of an upset and first thoughtsturn to exploring how Life of Pi must have moved so many Academy members. Andwhile that idea is valid, it’s chased by second and third thoughts.  Thought.. more

Feb 25, 2013 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8587.jpe

On this week\'s lighthearted episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we do our best to live up to Paul Cebar\'s beautifully sung intr.. more

Aug 31, 2012 3:00 PM On Music

Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Visual Arts

Mitch Haniger, the Cal Poly outfielder picked by the Brewers in the supplemental round following the first round, has signed for a $1.2 million signing bonus - $159,000 under slot.Jim Callis of Baseball America says of Haniger: "Haniger's best to.. more

Jun 12, 2012 5:13 PM More Sports

blogimage10254.jpe

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10222.jpe

blogimage10199.jpe

blogimage10192.jpe

blogimage9532.jpe

blogimage9407.jpe

blogimage9310.jpe

blogimage9075.jpe

