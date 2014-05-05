Unseen Architecture
Bay View's Off-Leash Dog Park Opens Thursday
Bay View residents have been awaiting this news for years: On Thursday, May 8, the neighborhood will finally welcome an off-leash dog park. The new dog exercise area at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street will open with a 4:30 p.m. “leash-cut.. more
May 5, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Night of the Living Tea Party?
Normally, right-wing spieler Charlie Sykesfocuses his selective ire on such targets as Obamacare and that by-now largelymythic hobgoblin, the “liberal media.” But for The New World Horror , Sykes tried on his film critic’.. more
Apr 24, 2014 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
People As Boats
Traffic stops. The bridge goes up. Boats pass by. The bridge goes down. traffic resumes. Southshore Connecting Caring Communities and UWM's Department of Theatre in the Peck School of the Arts are teaming-up to do this with people. That is to s.. more
Apr 17, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Herb Kohl Announces Sale of the Bucks, $100 Million Donation to a New Arena
MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more
Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Hungry Hungry Games Comes to Milwaukee
Taken out of a far more natural (and, arguably its original) cultural context in Koushun Takami's Battle Royale, Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games comes across as more than a bit of a parody of itself. And now from the people who brought the worl.. more
Sep 30, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dennis F. Johnson Presents Chelsea Packard
Uprooted Theatre's Dennis F. Johnson will welcome Broadway performer Chelsea Packard to the Next Act Theatre space next month. Her autobiographical Story of My Life features selections from musicals she has perfumed in over the course of her care.. more
Jul 22, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
3-Actor Comedy at Carte Blanche
Nearly half a decade ago, East Coast playwright Liz Duffy Adams debuted a comedy about Aphra Behn--a 17th century british poet, playwright and literary figure who had also worked as a political spy for the British government. The life of such .. more
Jun 4, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL
Once again, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre returns to the written work of area high school students as it stages The Young Playwrights Festival later this month. There shorts are staged on a single program. They are the product of collaboration .. more
Mar 8, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ang Lee’s Oscar
AngLee’s victory as Best Director was something of an upset and first thoughtsturn to exploring how Life of Pi must have moved so many Academy members. Andwhile that idea is valid, it’s chased by second and third thoughts. Thought.. more
Feb 25, 2013 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
On this week\'s lighthearted episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we do our best to live up to Paul Cebar\'s beautifully sung intr.. more
Aug 31, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Aim to Collect Art After Gallery Night
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Brewers sign supplemental 1st Rounder Haniger
Mitch Haniger, the Cal Poly outfielder picked by the Brewers in the supplemental round following the first round, has signed for a $1.2 million signing bonus - $159,000 under slot.Jim Callis of Baseball America says of Haniger: "Haniger's best to.. more
Jun 12, 2012 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Jan 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Dec 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee