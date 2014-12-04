Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale Of
Podcast Interview with Liz Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen
Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Magic and Meaning of Christmas
Sunset Playhouse presents Miracle on 34th Street: The Play, a Mountain Community Theater adaptation of the classic 1947 film. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:31 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee