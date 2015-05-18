RSS

Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more

May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

“Since the film illustrates the horrors of such a lifestyle, it can be considered moral in theme even though it deals with sexual perversion." So said the Motion Picture Production Code Administration in 1959. The film being referring to was a big.. more

May 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

UPROOTED Theatre will close after its final performance of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer. more

May 5, 2015 9:52 PM Theater

Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Theater

The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more

Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Theater

Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Theater

UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more

Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Around MKE

My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more

Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Theater

Later-onthis month Uprooted Theatre presents the next in an annual series ofremarkably interesting fundraising performances. Now in its fifth year AgainstType: Roles I’ll Never Play But I Could is an evening of actorsperforming characters they.. more

Oct 12, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

Milwaukeetakes a step in the right direction as it hosts the first Diversity GeneralAuditions for stage and screen actors on Tuesday, June 24. UprootedTheatre will host the event that is scheduled to run from 10:30 am - 3:30p.m. at the Next Ac.. more

Jun 24, 2014 10:46 AM Theater

Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more

Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM Theater

“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM A&E Feature

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regular se.. more

Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Theater

  One of the heavier stage dramas to come out of the '50s, James Baldwin's The Amen Corner concerns itself with family, religion and murky truths in a racially oppressed culture. First published in 1954, the three-act play follows an African-Am.. more

Jun 17, 2012 10:09 AM Theater

 The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the  same. The  characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more

May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Theater

Why? Why can't this be a fully staged show? I would absolutely LOVE to see former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel in a fully-staged production of David Mamet’s Oleanna. I’ve read the play a few.. more

Mar 28, 2012 8:54 PM Theater

Acclaimed, young playwright Reginald Edmund has a production company in Houston, Texas. He has an agent in New York. And now he’s got a play opening in Miwaukee. South Bridge is part three of a growing series of dramashis City of the Boyou serie.. more

Mar 5, 2012 7:59 PM Theater

Katori Hall’s Hoodoo Love sprung out of an assignment at Columbia University. The assignment was to write about a pair of people fighting over an object. She wrote about a couple of people fighting over a mojo bag in Memphis in the 1930s. The st.. more

Feb 1, 2012 10:36 PM Theater

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

One non-profit fundraiser can pretty much bleed into the next for those with the means to attend them. The challenge for any non-profit is to put something together that is distinct and unique while still serving that basic role of a fundraiser .. more

Oct 26, 2011 4:13 AM Theater

