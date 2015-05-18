Uprooted Theatre
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Suddenly Last Summer:' Uprooted's Final Production Opens This Month
“Since the film illustrates the horrors of such a lifestyle, it can be considered moral in theme even though it deals with sexual perversion." So said the Motion Picture Production Code Administration in 1959. The film being referring to was a big.. more
May 9, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Bids Farewell to UPROOTED Theatre
UPROOTED Theatre will close after its final performance of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer. more
May 5, 2015 9:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Theatre Happenings
Greta Grosch’s final installment of the Church Basement Ladies series, runs at Schauer Arts and Activities Center March 27-28. The Carroll Players present Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cell Phone, March 27-28. Uprooted Theatre’s one-night-only pr... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:10 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Skylight Music Theatre’s Yellow Brick Road
The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more
Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Journey of a Track Star from the ’Hood
UPROOTED Theatre and Marquette University Theatre have come together to bringMilwaukee In the Red and Brown Water, apowerful piece from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brother/Sister Plays trilogy. Producing artistic directorand education program c.. more
Oct 29, 2014 5:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Theatre Gigante Updates ‘Othello’
My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more
Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Uprooted Theatre’s Fifth Annual AGAINST TYPE This Month
Later-onthis month Uprooted Theatre presents the next in an annual series ofremarkably interesting fundraising performances. Now in its fifth year AgainstType: Roles I’ll Never Play But I Could is an evening of actorsperforming characters they.. more
Oct 12, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Diversity Generals
Milwaukeetakes a step in the right direction as it hosts the first Diversity GeneralAuditions for stage and screen actors on Tuesday, June 24. UprootedTheatre will host the event that is scheduled to run from 10:30 am - 3:30p.m. at the Next Ac.. more
Jun 24, 2014 10:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Theater
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Year In Review Part Two: December Through March
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regular se.. more
Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Benefit Reading of Baldwin's THE AMEN CORNER
One of the heavier stage dramas to come out of the '50s, James Baldwin's The Amen Corner concerns itself with family, religion and murky truths in a racially oppressed culture. First published in 1954, the three-act play follows an African-Am.. more
Jun 17, 2012 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hair, Nails, Dress and People
The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the same. The characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more
May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gobel and Hanreddy in OLEANNA
Why? Why can't this be a fully staged show? I would absolutely LOVE to see former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel in a fully-staged production of David Mamet’s Oleanna. I’ve read the play a few.. more
Mar 28, 2012 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uprooted To Debut SOUTH BRIDGE
Acclaimed, young playwright Reginald Edmund has a production company in Houston, Texas. He has an agent in New York. And now he’s got a play opening in Miwaukee. South Bridge is part three of a growing series of dramashis City of the Boyou serie.. more
Mar 5, 2012 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hoodoo Love on 10th Street
Katori Hall’s Hoodoo Love sprung out of an assignment at Columbia University. The assignment was to write about a pair of people fighting over an object. She wrote about a couple of people fighting over a mojo bag in Memphis in the 1930s. The st.. more
Feb 1, 2012 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uprooted Against Type
One non-profit fundraiser can pretty much bleed into the next for those with the means to attend them. The challenge for any non-profit is to put something together that is distinct and unique while still serving that basic role of a fundraiser .. more
Oct 26, 2011 4:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater