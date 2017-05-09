Uptown Saturday Night
'We Want Coop!' Brewers Legend Cecil Cooper Ended His Brewers Career on the Bench
It was an unremarkable July afternoon game between a pair ofmiddling teams, the last AL game before the All-Star break. The Brewers,visiting the Oakland Coliseum, were sitting just under .500 – an unthinkableplace just a few months earlier when.. more
May 9, 2017 2:16 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Sep 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nov 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sep 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Uptown Saturday Night
The Milwaukee vinyl-only label Dope Folks specializes in reissuing lost golden-age hip-hop to vinyl, and for its latest release the label has uncovered a local treasure: prime, out-of-print recordings from Milwaukee rapper Rock La Flow more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee