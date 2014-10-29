RSS

Uptown Savages

Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM Album Reviews

1522180_635954339774505_1131893165_n.jpg.jpe

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

blogimage7943.jpe

<p> The local alternative station FM 102.1 is revamping its local-music show. The one-hour show, formerly called &quot;The Scene,&quot; will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. with the new name &quot;Neighborhood Watch,&quot; with host Suzanne Sando... more

Feb 16, 2012 4:14 PM On Music

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

blogimage7541.jpe

Matt "The Ratt" Davis is one of Bay View\'s most larger-than-life figures, a tattooed and distinctly pompadoured British expat who has long been at the center of the neighborhood\'s self-contained rockabilly scene. This weekend will mark the close.. more

Nov 8, 2011 6:42 PM On Music

blogimage7943.jpe

The Uptown Savages are Milwaukee’s premier rockabilly band, though if you want to get technical about it, they aren’t really a rockabilly band—their brassy brand of early R&B and rock ’n’ roll is more informed by jump blues t more

Sep 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7915.jpe

%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7541.jpe

Formed in 1976 by veteran musicians, the band was already in good company with its core of Mick Jones (Spooky Tooth), Ian McDonald (King Crimson) and Lou Gramm (Black Sheep) whose powerhouse vocals steadied the course for mapping out some o... more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES