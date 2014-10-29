Uptown Savages
The Uptown Savages: Rock ’N’ Roll With You (Cuca)
Jon Ziegler advocates vintage American music on his Friday morning WMSE show, “The Chicken Shack.” And he just doesn’t sit back and spin records—he makes them, with all three of his bands. Ziegler’s surf instrumental group The Exotics w... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
FM 102.1 Revamps Its Sunday Night Local Show
<p> The local alternative station FM 102.1 is revamping its local-music show. The one-hour show, formerly called "The Scene," will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. with the new name "Neighborhood Watch," with host Suzanne Sando... more
Feb 16, 2012 4:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Matt The Ratt to Play Last Show with Uptown Savages
Matt "The Ratt" Davis is one of Bay View\'s most larger-than-life figures, a tattooed and distinctly pompadoured British expat who has long been at the center of the neighborhood\'s self-contained rockabilly scene. This weekend will mark the close.. more
Nov 8, 2011 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Uptown Savages
The Uptown Savages are Milwaukee’s premier rockabilly band, though if you want to get technical about it, they aren’t really a rockabilly band—their brassy brand of early R&B and rock ’n’ roll is more informed by jump blues t more
Sep 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 10 - September 16
%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Foreigner
Formed in 1976 by veteran musicians, the band was already in good company with its core of Mick Jones (Spooky Tooth), Ian McDonald (King Crimson) and Lou Gramm (Black Sheep) whose powerhouse vocals steadied the course for mapping out some o... more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Today in Milwaukee