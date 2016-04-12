Uptowner
Waltz Across Taxes
Art Kumbalek talks about the Presidential race. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:47 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Jerry Grillo’s 20-something Anniversary
Jerry Grillo will celebrate 20 years (more or less) as a jazz singer with a pair of performances. more
May 26, 2015 8:23 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Beer, Music and Community
The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Pinball Wizards
Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more
May 21, 2014 1:17 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Uptowner Puts a Hip-Hop Spin on the Open Mic
Milwaukee rapper Mic Crawf never signed up to be the host of the Uptowner’s Sunday night open mic. He simply stepped up to fill in when the event’s original host, Scott Summers, didn’t show up one night. That more
Feb 12, 2014 1:51 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Visionary Haze
Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined more
May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
The Extra Crispy Brass Band's Hot Jazz
The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
John Gasser channels Brian Butch
In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened: Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan: more
Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Vampire Weekend's Moment of Truth
For the last eight months, the chorus of bloggers shouting about how Vampire Weekend will become the next big thing has become absolutely deafening. Today, after almost a year of this hype, the band finally releases its debut album, and soon we’ll.. more
Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hip-Hop Tuesdays
Every week, DJ Kid Cut Up hosts Hip-Hop Tuesdays at The Uptowner, spinning a mix of curren The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments