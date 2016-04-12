RSS

Art Kumbalek talks about the Presidential race. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:47 PM Art for Art's Sake

localmusic_jerrygrillo_photobyaugustray.jpg.jpe

Photo by August Ray

Jerry Grillo will celebrate 20 years (more or less) as a jazz singer with a pair of performances. more

May 26, 2015 8:23 PM Local Music

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

pinball.jpg.jpe

Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more

May 21, 2014 1:17 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee rapper Mic Crawf never signed up to be the host of the Uptowner’s Sunday night open mic. He simply stepped up to fill in when the event’s original host, Scott Summers, didn’t show up one night. That more

Feb 12, 2014 1:51 AM Music Feature

arthappening_mata.jpg.jpe

Dominion Gallery’s latest offering of multi-media artworks bears the theme and title, “Smokey Places.” According to contributing artist Michael DiMilo, all the works share “elements of smoke, mystery and femininity, combined more

May 13, 2013 6:02 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18418.jpe

The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Happy Anniversary: The inimitable Rip Tenor (aka Art Kumbalek) was honored by the Uptowner Bar and Charm School for his 25 years of yeoman's duty at the Shepherd Express. Fans poured in to pay respects and hear the Brewhaus Polka Kings... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened:   Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan:   more

Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM More Sports

blogimage4891.jpe

Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage410.jpe

For the last eight months, the chorus of bloggers shouting about how Vampire Weekend will become the next big thing has become absolutely deafening. Today, after almost a year of this hype, the band finally releases its debut album, and soon we’ll.. more

Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage410.jpe

Every week, DJ Kid Cut Up hosts Hip-Hop Tuesdays at The Uptowner, spinning a mix of curren The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

