Urban Agriculture
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Alice’s Urban Garden
Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more
Sweet Water Organics Initiates ReciproCity
Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more
This Week on The Disclaimer: Urban Agriculture and the BMO Harris Pavilion
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we speculate about the <a href=\"/blog-8527-attendance-hasnt-been-great-at-the-bmo-harris-p.. more
Will Allen: Man of Influence
