Urban Ecology Center

Urban Beekeeping Playing a Vital Role in Milwaukee's Ecology
Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM Mary Sussman News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Attic Jams Music Series Throws Concerts for Charities
The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Shaye Graves Local Music
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
Performing Arts Weekly 1.15
As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Let Me See Your Halloweenie
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose hubby doesn’t love Halloween as much as he does. Exciting upcoming events include: “Angst, Horror & Fun” at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Oct. 21; Milwaukee LGBT Wedding Expo at The Hilton Milwau... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:56 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Fifteen Years and Moving Forward
Off the Cuff with Linda Wade, president of Above the Clouds, a program providing arts education free to children ages 5-17 that “would not otherwise have the means or opportunity” for such classes. Above the Clouds celebrates its 15th an... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Lee Rowley for Urban Ecology
It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthes.. more
Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Silver City: Ready for a Boom
Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Sexpress Podcast: Hatch
This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more. Can't get enough Sexpress? Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more
Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Urban Ecology Center Hosts Ferment!Milwaukee
The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Day of Nature Adventures Courtesy of Greater Milwaukee Foundation
Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Art in the Age of the Anthropocene
“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more
May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Meet the Growers
An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Seeing is Believing in ‘Being/Seeing’ at Urban Ecology Center
For the exhibition “Being/Seeing,” the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m... more
Jan 6, 2015 7:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
InBiz Celebrates Community Spirit
American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more
Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stoppi... more
Sep 17, 2014 5:23 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Learn More about We Energies’ Clean Energy Rate Changes Tonight
Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Earth Poets and Poets Laureate
This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets ... more
Apr 21, 2014 4:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books