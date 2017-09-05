RSS

Urban Ecology Center

Urban beekeeping is growing in popularity in Milwaukee, where it is fostered by several community organizations and supported by UW-Milwaukee-Extension, Marquette University and city government. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features 1 Comments

The organizers of the Attic Jams concert series have stayed true to their three priorities: local artists, local venues and local charities. Attic Jams’ next concert is at Good City Brewing on Sunday, Sept. 3—a benefit concert for Milwaukee... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:55 PM Local Music

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose hubby doesn’t love Halloween as much as he does. Exciting upcoming events include: “Angst, Horror & Fun” at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Oct. 21; Milwaukee LGBT Wedding Expo at The Hilton Milwau... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:56 PM Dear Ruthie

Off the Cuff with Linda Wade, president of Above the Clouds, a program providing arts education free to children ages 5-17 that “would not otherwise have the means or opportunity” for such classes. Above the Clouds celebrates its 15th an... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:17 PM Off the Cuff

It’s always nice to see local arts supporting other worthy causes. In an increasingly difficult world for the arts, it can be difficult to connect-up with the community. Fundraising events for local nonprofits are a really reassuring synthes.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s Silver City Neighborhood is in the midst of a growth period thanks to the opening of new restaurants along National Avenue, the opening of Three Bridges park and a diverse community. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:19 AM City Guide

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how he should proceed with a friendship that he wants to become something more.  Can't get enough Sexpress?  Listen to past episodes here.Want to have your qu.. more

Oct 12, 2015 2:43 PM , Sexpress

The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Eat/Drink

Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Around MKE

“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more

May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Visual Arts

This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM Eat/Drink

For the exhibition “Being/Seeing,” the Riverside Park location of the Urban Ecology Center has collected canvases from Milwaukee artists Joyce Winter and Michael Kutzer. The exhibition opens Thursday, Jan. 8 with a reception from 5-7 p.m... more

Jan 6, 2015 7:29 PM Visual Arts

American free enterprise capitalism was founded on the model of local small businesses and their owners being a vital and integral part of the community. American business has grown and changed dramatically in the past 200 years and today w... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

Arting Around: A whirlwind evening of admiring art, art and more art started at the Tory Folliard Gallery, where Mark Mulhern’s new body of work and the photo-realistic rural paintings by Wisconsin artist Cathy Martin were displayed. Stoppi... more

Sep 17, 2014 5:23 PM Around MKE

Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Daily Dose

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets ... more

Apr 21, 2014 4:24 PM Books

