RSS

Urban Farming

kidsgrowgreens.jpg.jpe

Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Expresso

cuff.jpg.jpe

Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more

Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Off the Cuff

heros.jpg.jpe

The locally organized and controlled nonprofit Groundwork Milwaukee (GWM), part of the national organization Groundwork USA, works to develop community-based partnerships in the greater more

Nov 7, 2013 2:35 AM Expresso

dsc_1337.jpg.jpe

Founded about 40 years ago, Alice’s Community Garden and Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.) is a two-acre expanse of land that offers Milwaukeeans a space to grow food for healthy eating more

Aug 29, 2013 6:00 PM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES