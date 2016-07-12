Urban Farming
Heroes of the Week: Kids Grow Greens Volunteers and Supporters
Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Alice’s Urban Garden
Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more
Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Heroes of the Week: Groundwork Milwaukee Volunteers
The locally organized and controlled nonprofit Groundwork Milwaukee (GWM), part of the national organization Groundwork USA, works to develop community-based partnerships in the greater more
Nov 7, 2013 2:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Alice’s Garden Volunteers
Founded about 40 years ago, Alice’s Community Garden and Urban Farm (2136 N. 21st St.) is a two-acre expanse of land that offers Milwaukeeans a space to grow food for healthy eating more
Aug 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso