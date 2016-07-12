RSS

Urban Gardening

Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Expresso

Kathy Papineau opened MKEKitchen in 2013 to teach people how to prepare healthy food and to support local food entrepreneurs by renting her 1,100-square-foot kitchen at an affordable rate more

Sep 2, 2014 8:45 PM Expresso

On the corner of East Concordia Avenue and Palmer Street, fertile plots with fruits, vegetables and flowers create the 1.5-acre Concordia Gardens, a serene community more

Aug 12, 2014 4:32 PM Expresso

By day Michael Martin is senior community planning and development representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but he moonlights as more

Apr 22, 2014 9:43 PM Off the Cuff

The locally organized and controlled nonprofit Groundwork Milwaukee (GWM), part of the national organization Groundwork USA, works to develop community-based partnerships in the greater more

Nov 7, 2013 2:35 AM Expresso

