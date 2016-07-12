Urban Gardening
Heroes of the Week: Kids Grow Greens Volunteers and Supporters
Kids Grow Greens is a 10-week mentorship program in which the Teens Grow Greens youth teach Benjamin Franklin Elementary School students how to grow food, character and community. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
MKEKitchen Supports Local Nonprofits and Entrepreneurs
Kathy Papineau opened MKEKitchen in 2013 to teach people how to prepare healthy food and to support local food entrepreneurs by renting her 1,100-square-foot kitchen at an affordable rate more
Sep 2, 2014 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Holton Youth and Family Center and Victory Garden Initiative
On the corner of East Concordia Avenue and Palmer Street, fertile plots with fruits, vegetables and flowers create the 1.5-acre Concordia Gardens, a serene community more
Aug 12, 2014 4:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Our Man in Havana
By day Michael Martin is senior community planning and development representative with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but he moonlights as more
Apr 22, 2014 9:43 PM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
Heroes of the Week: Groundwork Milwaukee Volunteers
The locally organized and controlled nonprofit Groundwork Milwaukee (GWM), part of the national organization Groundwork USA, works to develop community-based partnerships in the greater more
Nov 7, 2013 2:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso