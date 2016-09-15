RSS

Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more

Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Around MKE

On a (finally) sunny Saturday afternoon, I found my way intothe newly opened Urban Harvest Brewing Company. Greeting me wasnot only a friendly face behind a beautiful wooden bar, but the cream city brickbehind it and the warm light of the.. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM Eat/Drink

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

H.H. Bennett isn’t usually discussed in the same breadth as Ansel Adams or Edward Steichen, but as Sara Rath insists in her biography, he deserves to be considered along with great American photographers during the first century of the came... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

