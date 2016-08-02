Urban Island Beach Party
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 4-10
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Street Eats Meets Urban Island Beach Party
The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more
Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Best Street Food
The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more
May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview