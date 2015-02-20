Usa
McFarland, USA
Based on a true story, McFarland, USA follows Jim White (Kevin Costner), a down-on-his-luck track coach, who lands a relatively low-paying job as a central California P.E. teacher in the farming community of McFarland, Calif. more
Feb 20, 2015 4:55 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Good News: Milwaukee's Jazz Estate Isn't Going Anywhere
It's not too often we get good news about the local jazz scene to report, but this week the scene breathed a rare sigh of relief when it was revealed that the Jazz Estate will be staying put. Co-owner Brian Sanders put the bar on the market last f.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Women's World Cup
I started playing soccer at age four because my eight year old brother was playing and I didn’t want to be left out. I played in college and in a women’s league after graduation. I’d still be playing if a second torn MCL didn’t make me realize tha.. more
Jul 11, 2011 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ridiculous picture choices
The US Women's National Team played a World Cup game today near Heidelberg, Germany. That also happens to be pretty near Rammstein US military base. And it's 4th of July weekend.So after their first goal, the 11 starters stood shoulder-to-shoulde.. more
Jul 3, 2011 12:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Curl Up and Enjoy a Sport for the Masses
World dominance is ours! Or so said much of last week’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Team USA led in medals entering the final days, but with no Dreaded Red Empire to vanquish, so what? Our NHL guys beating Canada’s NHL guys is nice, bu... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Local Music
Today’s schedule is among the most eclectic at the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage, with a lineup that includes artists as seemingly disparate as The Danglers, a violin-fronted prog-rock trio, at 6 p.m.; Jayme Dawicki and... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Guitar virtuosos who play what might be best described as guitar virtuoso music, Rodrigo y Gabriela are a strange melting pot of music. They have a sound that explains their real life story—an instrumental Flamenco band who were once a he... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Today in Milwaukee