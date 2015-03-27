Usher
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
PressureCast Episode Seventy: Nintendo Enters Mobile, Kojima Exits Konami
This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.Let us kn.. more
Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"
Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more
Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2014 Summerfest Picks
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more
Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Trey Songz, Last R&B Singer Standing
The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Gaudy Halftime Show, But a Step in the Right Direction
Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more
Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Usher
R&B crooner Usher flirted with fame throughout the ’90s, marketed as a teen-friendly alternative to R. Kelly, but it was his 2004 blockbuster Confessions , the second-best-selling album of the 2000s, that cemented his... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Usher To Headline Marcus Amphitheater, June 30
Just in time to stave off my perennial "Summerfest sure hasn't booked much urban music" post, Summerfest announced this afternoon that R&B star Usher will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on June 30. Usher is touring behind his uneven new album Ra.. more
Apr 22, 2010 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Spring Jams: New R&B From YahZarah, Dondria and Miguel
Early spring weather has car windows rolled down all over the city, and to celebrate here are five recent songs from the worlds of commercial and sub-commercial R&B that will sound mighty good blaring out of them: YahZarah - ".. more
Apr 12, 2010 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ray Romano and Brad Garrett
Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more
May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Avian Obsession
Anyone who's examined The Birds of America, a seminal ornithological compendium published The Birds of America ,Books more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Let's Do It
Shepherd Express’ ,News Features more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features