Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.Let us kn.. more

Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more

Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more

Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

The last half-decade has been a transitional one for contemporary R&B. One of the dominant... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more

Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM On Music

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

R&B crooner Usher flirted with fame throughout the ’90s, marketed as a teen-friendly alternative to R. Kelly, but it was his 2004 blockbuster Confessions , the second-best-selling album of the 2000s, that cemented his... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Just in time to stave off my perennial "Summerfest sure hasn't booked much urban music" post, Summerfest announced this afternoon that R&B star Usher will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on June 30. Usher is touring behind his uneven new album Ra.. more

Apr 22, 2010 7:33 PM On Music

Early spring weather has car windows rolled down all over the city, and to celebrate here are five recent songs from the worlds of commercial and sub-commercial R&B that will sound mighty good blaring out of them: YahZarah - ".. more

Apr 12, 2010 12:49 PM On Music

Even audiences that have never seen Ray Romano’s stand-up routine will be familiar with the gist of most of his material, since it served as the basis for his long-running hit sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Where that sitcom sometime more

May 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Anyone who's examined The Birds of America, a seminal ornithological compendium published The Birds of America ,Books more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Shepherd Express’ ,News Features more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

