The Crème de la Cream City: May 29-30 Around Milwaukee
“So Milwaukee Night,” May 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, isdevoted to celebrating things that are… well, so Milwaukee. The event runs inconjunction with the museum’s current exhibition, “Private Spaces, Public.. more
May 28, 2015 10:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
A Third Life for Turner Hall Restaurant
With its new ties to Major Goolsby’s, the latest incarnation of the Turner Hall Restaurant focuses on pub staples. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Out 1 Comments
The Best of What Made Wisconsin Famous
Wisconsin is all about cheese and sausage. The family owned West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (WAC) has been providing these characteristic Wisconsin foods for more
Feb 7, 2014 7:07 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Eating off the Land
Most of us will never be able to live like Kurt Timmermeister, nor would most of us want to—but we’d all love to be invited to his place for dinner. Timmermeister lives on a small farm in an idyllic setting, an island in Puget Sound. He gro... more
Jan 15, 2014 1:52 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Retail Food
The original Discount Liquor, across from Serb Hall, has long been the city’s one-stop supermarket for all things alcoholic. Along with all the usual brews and brands, Discount is the place to find anything unusual more
Nov 13, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Stream Heavy Hand's Debut Album, "Confusion is Body Parts"
Milwaukee's Heavy Hand shares a couple of members with The Scarring Party, but the group's melodic noise-rock and ripping Nation of Ulysses/Rocket From the Crypt-style rock 'n' roll is worlds removed from The Scarring Party creaky, creepy old-time.. more
Oct 16, 2012 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Buck Bradley’s Already a Classic
Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more
Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lords of Acid w/ My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
Led by house music pioneer Praga Khan, the Belgian electronic band Lords of Acid helped define the acid house/rave sound with their debut album, 1991’s Lust , which introduced their trademark blend of sex, drugs and tongue more
Jul 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Bratwurst
1030 N. Old World Third St. 414-276-9105 ,None more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
Going Local for the Holidays
’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE 2 Comments
BEST BRATWURST
Usinger’s 1030 N. Old World ThirdSt. 276-9100 A Jazz Symphony ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
Quasi-Dueling Producers
As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater