Uw-Madison Art Faculty
Kim Cridler @ RAM's 5th Gallery
ART TALK: KIM CRIDLER @ RAM'S 5TH GALLERY PART 1: THE STORY BEHIND “MY WISCONSIN HOME” 5th STREET WINDOWS Those former department store windows facing 5th Street, or the windows that create the 5th Gallery at the Racine Art Museum.. more
Tom Loeser @ Gallery NAGA
University of Wisconsin-Madison art professor Tom Loeser teaches furniture design while creating his own serendipitous and witty furniture for solo and group exhibitions. His post modern/modern designs grace galleries and collections across the Un.. more
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a guitarist/pianist who took home the Shepherd’s 2006 Best Of Milwaukee award for Acoustic Performer, and Ryan Ogburn, the accomplished mandolinist from... more
Peter Bjorn and John w/ Chairlift
Swedish trio Peter Bjorn and John’s “Young Folks”—a whistled ditty that suggests a doe-eyed, indie-pop version of Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting”—captured the hearts of the masses two summers ago, bringing more
