Uw-Milwaukee Dance Department
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Dance Happening: July 21, 2016
Dancemakers 2016 features work by international choreographers in diverse styles performed by UW-Milwaukee MFA dance students. The show runs July 22-23 at Mitchell Hall. more
Jul 19, 2016 1:26 PM John Schneider Dance
Winterdances: Evolve As We Enter
One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM John Schneider Dance
Dancing in ‘Real Time’
Off the Cuff speaks to aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband, Daniel, who specializes in dance improvisation. The couple arrived in Milwaukee last August from Maryland as new members of the UW-Milwaukee dance faculty. In ... more
Jul 28, 2015 8:36 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ Aerial and Dance Performance
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband Daniel Burkholder have instituted a new and unusual performance series, Real Time, to be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis on the first Friday of every month through the end of 201... more
Jun 2, 2015 8:49 PM John Schneider Dance
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
UWM Presents Summerdances 2014
The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more
Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Meaning of Movement
There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more
Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM John Schneider Classical Music