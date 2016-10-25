RSS

Uw-Milwaukee Dance Department

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

Dancemakers 2016 features work by international choreographers in diverse styles performed by UW-Milwaukee MFA dance students. The show runs July 22-23 at Mitchell Hall. more

Jul 19, 2016 1:26 PM Dance

One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM Dance

Off the Cuff speaks to aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband, Daniel, who specializes in dance improvisation. The couple arrived in Milwaukee last August from Maryland as new members of the UW-Milwaukee dance faculty. In ... more

Jul 28, 2015 8:36 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband Daniel Burkholder have instituted a new and unusual performance series, Real Time, to be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis on the first Friday of every month through the end of 201... more

Jun 2, 2015 8:49 PM Dance

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more

Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM Classical Music

There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more

Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM Classical Music

