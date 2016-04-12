RSS

Running for one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s production of Orphan Train, directed by Robin Mello, was an insightful and appropriately complex exploration of the frightening roots of the America foster care system. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:40 PM Theater

The legend of poet Juana Inés de la Cruz represents the quintessential story of the struggling artist who toils in obscurity. She was a beautiful intellectual from a small town who defended the study... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

No, No, Nanette originates from the antiquated musical theater of the 1920s. At that time, big performance numbers typically involved a dozen people dancing in synchronized choreography with little regard for true human emotion. The UW-Milw... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

