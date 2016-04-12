Uw-Milwaukee Theatre Department
The Roots of the U.S. Foster Care System
Running for one weekend only, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department’s production of Orphan Train, directed by Robin Mello, was an insightful and appropriately complex exploration of the frightening roots of the America foster care system. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department: The Sins of Sor Juana
The legend of poet Juana Inés de la Cruz represents the quintessential story of the struggling artist who toils in obscurity. She was a beautiful intellectual from a small town who defended the study... more
Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Fall Arts Guide
UWM's Talent on Display in 'No, No, Nanette'
No, No, Nanette originates from the antiquated musical theater of the 1920s. At that time, big performance numbers typically involved a dozen people dancing in synchronized choreography with little regard for true human emotion. The UW-Milw... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater