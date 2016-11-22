RSS
Uw-Milwaukee Theatre
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Translations’ Depicts a Struggle for Understanding in 1840s Ireland
Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
UWM’s Intimate Showing of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee Theatre’s upcoming show, Little Women: The Musical, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about the four March sisters during the Civil War era. It runs March 4-8. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Skylight Music Theatre’s Yellow Brick Road
The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more
Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!