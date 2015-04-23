Uw-Milwaukee Union Theatre
Italian Film Festival
Milwaukee’s ninth annual Italian Film Festival presents a varied lineup of contemporary movies like 'Song ’e Napule' and 'Quiet Bliss (In Grazia di Dio).' more
Apr 23, 2015 David Luhrssen Film Clips
Low Down
Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more
Feb 18, 2015 Film Clips
Ernest & Celestine
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is a Franco-Belgian production featuring an international cast including Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti and the late Lauren Bacall. more
Feb 4, 2015 David Luhrssen Film Clips
Listen Up Philip
Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more
Dec 2, 2014 Film Clips
Film Clips: Nov. 13
Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more
Nov 12, 2014 Film Clips
29th Annual Milwaukee LBGT Film Festival
Salvation Army is a graceful, non-sentimental film by Abdellah Taïa, a courageous Arab Muslim writer-director, adapted from his controversial autobiographical novel more
Oct 14, 2014 John Schneider Film Reviews
Turning the Lens on Hazardous Waste
When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more
Sep 17, 2014 Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 Film Clips
Tropicália
In 1964, Brazil’s military overthrew their country’s government and The Beatles’ music reached Latin America. The coincidence became the context for Tropicalism, the Brazilian counterculture that produced some astonishingly more
Mar 31, 2014 David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Mar. 6
Leading the charge against invading Persian forces, Greek General Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) pits his ships against vengeful Persian naval commander Artemisia (Eva Green) and the god Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Filmed with the same slo... more
Mar 6, 2014 Film Clips
Film Clips: Jan. 29
This romantic melodrama, casting Josh Brolin as an escaped convict and Kate Winslet as depressed single mom Adele, cooks up the right chemistry. Brolin’s Frank demands refuge in widow Adele’s unkempt home more
Jan 29, 2014 Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more
Sep 25, 2013 Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 11
Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more
Sep 11, 2013 Film Clips