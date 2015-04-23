RSS

Uw-Milwaukee Union Theatre

filmclips_quietbliss.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s ninth annual Italian Film Festival presents a varied lineup of contemporary movies like 'Song ’e Napule' and 'Quiet Bliss (In Grazia di Dio).' more

Apr 23, 2015 2:40 PM Film Clips

filmclip_lowdown_ellefanning_bylowdownproduction.jpg.jpe

Photo by Low Down Production

Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more

Feb 18, 2015 6:10 PM Film Clips

filmclips_ernestandcelestine.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Gkids

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is a Franco-Belgian production featuring an international cast including Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti and the late Lauren Bacall. more

Feb 4, 2015 4:16 PM Film Clips

filmclips_listenupphilip_tribecafilm.jpg.jpe

Tribeca Film

Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:31 PM Film Clips

Groomed by her unrepentant “mom-ager” (Minnie Driver) to become a pop star, British singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is poised on the cusp of major stardom when she is overcome with depression and prepares to jump to her death from a Los An... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:29 PM Film Clips

film_salvationarmy.jpg.jpe

Salvation Army is a graceful, non-sentimental film by Abdellah Taïa, a courageous Arab Muslim writer-director, adapted from his controversial autobiographical novel more

Oct 14, 2014 12:19 AM Film Reviews

artpre.jpg.jpe

When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more

Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Visual Arts

Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM Film Clips

cpdocjb_caetano_debate-fau-800x525.jpg.jpe

In 1964, Brazil’s military overthrew their country’s government and The Beatles’ music reached Latin America. The coincidence became the context for Tropicalism, the Brazilian counterculture that produced some astonishingly more

Mar 31, 2014 4:24 PM Film Reviews

Leading the charge against invading Persian forces, Greek General Themistokles (Sullivan Stapleton) pits his ships against vengeful Persian naval commander Artemisia (Eva Green) and the god Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Filmed with the same slo... more

Mar 6, 2014 4:59 PM Film Clips

This romantic melodrama, casting Josh Brolin as an escaped convict and Kate Winslet as depressed single mom Adele, cooks up the right chemistry. Brolin’s Frank demands refuge in widow Adele’s unkempt home more

Jan 29, 2014 7:35 PM Film Clips

Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:09 AM Film Clips

Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES