RSS

Uw System

tonyevers2.jpg.jpe

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

tony evers_jpg_475x310_q85_jpg_475x310_q85.jpg.jpe

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

takingliberties_walkersjobagency.jpg.jpe

Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more

May 31, 2016 3:48 PM News Features 7 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more

May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

walker_1.jpg.jpe

When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Expresso 14 Comments

thinkstockphotos-dv1453015.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

On top of massive funding cuts and threats to the University of Wisconsin’s mission, Republican lawmakers are finding another way to attack the state’s higher education system: by weakening tenure for faculty. Republicans like Assembly Spea... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:35 PM Expresso 10 Comments

news_budget.jpg.jpe

This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Expresso 22 Comments

news_budget.jpg.jpe

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

issueoftheweek_raycross.jpg.jpe

It’s a rare thing when a public official offers to hold himself accountable and actually means it. But that’s what happened when University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross told an audience at UW-Milwaukee that he would resign if he ... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:27 PM Expresso 6 Comments

issues_uwmdownerwoods.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed two-year budget would strip away protections for Downer Woods, UW-Milwaukee’s research and recreational forest. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

news_scottwalkerandeducation.jpg.jpe

It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more

Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Expresso 18 Comments

takinglib_wiidea_uwmadisonbascomhall.jpg.jpe

It’s a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste... more

Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Expresso 35 Comments

news_uwbudget.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba... more

Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Expresso 20 Comments

takinglib_collegegrads.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more

Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 19 Comments

239746_5_.jpg.jpe

News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more

Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Is it a good thing ifyour job reference is the target of/subject of interest in one if not two John Doe investigations? Imean, shouldn’t you use someone who hasn’t spent more than $400,000 of other people's money on criminal defense attorneys?I .. more

Mar 19, 2014 6:24 PM Daily Dose

scott_walker_party_rect.jpg.jpe

It’s no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin’s government more

May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage18836.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

I'll admit I don't know bupkus about D-3 hockey, but this week the five UW system schools that are a part of the NCHA have announced they'll be breaking away and forming their own conference. This is both in men's and women's hockey.The schools a.. more

Feb 17, 2012 2:03 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES