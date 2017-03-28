Uw System
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public,Expresso more
Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
The Flat Earth Department of Natural Resources
Science is out at the DNR these days. Old-fashioned, right-wing, political propaganda is in. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
The Truth about Walker’s ‘Wisconsin Idea’ Finally Revealed
It took a lawsuit filed by the Center on Media and Democracy and The Progressive to reveal the full truth about Gov. Scott Walker’s involvement in trying to scrap the beloved Wisconsin Idea. more
May 31, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Standing Up for Ourselves
With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more
May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Scott Walker’s ‘Shame’ Budgets Are Nothing New
When Gov. Scott Walker released his 2015-2017 state budget in February, he had hoped to have the state Legislature sign off on it early so that he could spend all of his time campaigning in other states as a Republican presidential contende... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Republicans Find Another Way to Attack the UW
On top of massive funding cuts and threats to the University of Wisconsin’s mission, Republican lawmakers are finding another way to attack the state’s higher education system: by weakening tenure for faculty. Republicans like Assembly Spea... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
How the Budget Sausage Is Made
This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 22 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
UW System President Ray Cross—A Man with Integrity
It’s a rare thing when a public official offers to hold himself accountable and actually means it. But that’s what happened when University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross told an audience at UW-Milwaukee that he would resign if he ... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Protect Downer Woods, Don’t Sell Them
Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed two-year budget would strip away protections for Downer Woods, UW-Milwaukee’s research and recreational forest. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Scott Walker Attacks Public Education—Again
It was no surprise that when Gov. Scott Walker unveiled his proposed two-year budget last week he included massive cuts to public education. The Wisconsin governor famously slashed $1.1 billion from public schools in his first budget, along... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:00 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
The Character of Scott Walker
It’s a glaring exposure of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s true character that he went out of his way to intentionally trash the high-minded principles enshrined in the so-called Wisconsin Idea that has built the University of Wisconsin Syste... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Expresso 35 Comments
Walker’s Historic Cuts to UW System Will Run Deep
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System, historic cuts that dwarf any previously made. UW-Milwaukee will likely lose $40 million over the next two years, equal to the budget for the Luba... more
Feb 3, 2015 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 20 Comments
A College Dropout’s Revenge
Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to cut $300 million from the University of Wisconsin System at a time when a college diploma is necessary to launch a career. Walker is likely running for president and is trying to attract right-wing Republic... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:50 PM Joel McNally Expresso 19 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Pals Get Lifetime Job Security in the Public Sector
News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more
Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
UW System Needs To Do a Thorough Background Check on Walker Allies Jim Villa and Georgia Maxwell
Is it a good thing ifyour job reference is the target of/subject of interest in one if not two John Doe investigations? Imean, shouldn’t you use someone who hasn’t spent more than $400,000 of other people's money on criminal defense attorneys?I .. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Campuses Under Attack
It’s no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin’s government more
May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Division 3 hockey in Wisconsin getting a shake up
I'll admit I don't know bupkus about D-3 hockey, but this week the five UW system schools that are a part of the NCHA have announced they'll be breaking away and forming their own conference. This is both in men's and women's hockey.The schools a.. more
Feb 17, 2012 2:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports